A woman who allegedly shot at another woman at a New Castle-area motel is still on the loose, and Delaware State Police hope you can help find her.
The shooter and the victim argued Friday afternoon in a room at the Superlodge on West Avenue, and the shooter pulled a pistol, police said.
The victim ran and the shooter fired several shots in her direction, but missed before leaving the scene in a dark-colored car.
Police describe the shooter as "light-skinned," 5-5 to 5-10 and between 140 and 170 pounds, wearing dark clothing and tan work boots.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Det. Tenebruso with the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit at 302.365.8435 or messaging the Delaware State Police on Facebook Messenger.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.