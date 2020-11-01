A woman who boosted hair dye from a CVS drug store and pulled a weapon on the manager is still at large.
The manager at the store on Telegraph Road saw the woman put several boxes of hair dye in her handbag, and when the manager confronted her, she pointed a box cutter at the manager and took off, Delaware State Police said.
Police describe the suspect as white, 25 to 30 years old, about 5-5, wearing a camouflage hoodie.
Anyone with information can call Cpl. Andrew Johnson with the Delaware State Police Troop 6 by calling 302.660.3828.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.