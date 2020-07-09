A Tropical Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Sussex County at 7:39 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Tropical Storm Fay isn't expected to make landfall in Delaware, but the tropical storm could still make it a rough day along Delaware's coast.
At their 11 p.m. advisory Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center put the center of Fay about 140 miles south of Ocean City, Maryland, moving just to the east of north at 8 miles per hour.
That track would keep the center away from the First State, but Delaware is still expected to be close enough where some areas, especially eastern Sussex County, could be looking at 3-5 inches of rain.
Just up the coast, the NHC issued a Tropical Storm Warning from Cape May, New Jersey to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. A better chance of winds reaching 40 mph, the minimum for tropical storm strength.
Even inland, 1-3 inches of rain could still fall in the northern two counties in Delaware. The entire state was placed under a flash flood watch.
The worst of the rain is expected to clear from south to north, leaving New Castle County in the early evening, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front is expected to sweep Fay away to the north, but bring another chance of storms on Saturday, and potentially on Sunday, if it stalls near the coast.