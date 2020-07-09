Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.