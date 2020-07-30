Tropical Storm Isaias crossed over Hispaniola Thursday night, but its future impact for the east coast of the United States, including Delaware, remains in doubt.
The National Hurricane Center rated the ninth tropical system of the Atlantic Hurricane season with 60 m.p.h. winds as of 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
The current projection from the NHC has Isaias gaining hurricane strength as it passes through the Northwestern Bahamas.
A hurricane watch was issued for the Atlantic Coast of South Florida, but the center of the potential track is currently expected to stay off the coast over the weekend, before beginning to curve east as it approaches the North Carolina coast on Monday
The projected cone of the storm puts Isaias closest to Delaware in the overnight hours of Monday night. The main track is about 100 miles off the coast, with the western margin-of-error encompassing the state, all the way to the Baltimore-Washington corridor. The eastern side of the cone is hundreds of miles east of Rehoboth Beach.
The National Hurricane Center currently gives Sussex County a 5-10% chance of tropical storm-force winds (39-73 m.p.h.), and less than 5% for hurricane-force (74 m.p.h. or higher).
Isaias makes its approach towards the east coast just under a month after Tropical Storm Fay made landfall just north of Atlantic City, New Jersey, a storm that brought six inches of flooding rain to Fenwick Island and other parts of Sussex County, Delaware.