Tropical Storm Kyle - August 14, 2020 - 4:30 p.m.

Tropical Storm Kyle has formed about 200 miles off of the Delaware coast, but the good news is it shouldn't be a major factor for the First State.

Kyle becomes the 11th named storm of the Atlantic season, the fastest that has happened during the National Hurricane Center's record-keeping period.

According to the NHC, the storm formed off of a low-pressure system that has worked its way off of the North Carolina coast. 

The good news for Delawareans is it is moving to the east-northeast at 17 m.p.h., and is expected to pick up in speed as it pulls away from the Mid-Atlantic.

A few clouds associated with Kyle were dimming the skies along the Delaware coast Friday afternoon, but the only other major effect should be a moderate risk of rip tides through the weekend.

