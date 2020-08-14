Tropical Storm Kyle has formed about 200 miles off of the Delaware coast, but the good news is it shouldn't be a major factor for the First State.
Kyle becomes the 11th named storm of the Atlantic season, the fastest that has happened during the National Hurricane Center's record-keeping period.
According to the NHC, the storm formed off of a low-pressure system that has worked its way off of the North Carolina coast.
The good news for Delawareans is it is moving to the east-northeast at 17 m.p.h., and is expected to pick up in speed as it pulls away from the Mid-Atlantic.
A few clouds associated with Kyle were dimming the skies along the Delaware coast Friday afternoon, but the only other major effect should be a moderate risk of rip tides through the weekend.