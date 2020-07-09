A Tropical Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Sussex County at 7:39 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Tropical Storm Fay isn't expected to make landfall in Delaware, but the tropical storm could still make it a rough day along Delaware's coast.
Even though the center of the storm has remained off the Delaware coast, it has been pounding Sussex County with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
As of noon on Friday, July 10, 2020, rain gauges have recorded more than five-and-half inches of rain at the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk and about five inches of rain at the Bethany Beach boardwalk over the past 24 hours.
Street flooding occurred in Fenwick Island at the intersection of Routes 1 and 54, and for the first time since being raised and regraded Airport Road over Nonesuch Creek off of I-95 has been closed due to flooding.
A cold front is expected to sweep Fay away to the north, but bring another chance of storms on Saturday, and potentially on Sunday, if it stalls near the coast.