The National Hurricane Center has issued Tropical Storm Warnings for the Delmarva coastline and southern Delaware Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa's approach on Thursday.
A Tropical Storm Warning means winds of 39 m.p.h. or more are expected somewhere in that region within the next 36 hours.
As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Elsa was located about 150 miles west-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina -- or 610 miles southwest of Dover -- with maximum sustained winds of 45 m.p.h. while moving to the north-northeast at 16 m.p.h.
The center of the NHC's track sends Elsa through Sussex County, roughly on a path from Lewes to Delmar overnight Thursday.
Earlier Thursday, Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said Delaware should starting feeling effects in the afternoon.
"Conditions across Delaware start to go downhill during the evening and nighttime hours on Thursday," said Powell, and by Friday afternoon it will leave behind rough surf but sunny skies.
Powell added there is concern for severe weather, especially for points to the east of Elsa's track.
"If the low tracks just a little bit to our east that will put us on the weaker side of the storm so a little bit less rain and a little bit less wind," said Powell, however, "if the storm tracks just a little bit to our west or directly over the state, then your talking more in the way of wind, more rain, and then we even introduce the possibility of tornadoes into it because we'll be on the stronger side of the storm."
The last tropical system to cross Delaware, last year's Tropical Storm Isaias, spawned three tornadoes in Delaware. That storm passed close to the western edge of Delaware.
In addition, a flash flood watch is in effect for all of Delaware for the potential of 2-3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches, especially in Sussex County.
WDEL's Mike Phillips contributed to this report