A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 northbound in Cecil County has left the driver dead.
Maryland State Police said the Alabama man who was driving the truck swerved to the left near Elkton early Tuesday morning and struck a guardrail. The tractor-trailer overturned, and the 55-year-old driver died at the scene.
Northbound lanes of I-95 were closed for more than eight hours. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The man who died has been identified as Anthony Borden, 55, of Tuscumbia, Alabama