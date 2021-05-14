The driver of a propane cylinder delivery truck died as a result of injuries suffered in a rollover crash on Thursday, May 13, 2021, despite the best efforts of Wilmington firefighters, St. Francis EMS crews, and New Castle County paramedics.
The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of 4th and Church streets.
Wilmington fire officials said one of their fire marshals was first on scene and found the driver trapped and in cardiac arrest, along with propane cylinders strewn across the roadway.
Rescue crews had to remove the truck's roof and roll back the dash in order to free the driver who was taken to Christiana Hospital via Delaware State Police helicopter.
Hazardous materials units from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources (DNREC) were called in to assist in clearing the propane cylinders.
It took about three hours to secure and clear the scene.
The driver's identity has not been released.
Wilmington Police are investigating the crash.