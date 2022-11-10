Route 1 southbound was closed at Exit 104 (North Dover) for five-and-a-half hours due to a tractor trailer accident just south of the interchange on Thursday morning, November 10, 2022.
The big rig ran off the roadway around 8:30 a.m. and into the wood line, trapping the driver in the wreckage. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Department of Transportation officials said they had to cut down some trees in order to gain access to the truck and remove it.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.