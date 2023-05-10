A 45-year old truck driver is being treated for a head injury following a crash Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023, in Edgemoor.
The wreck happened shortly before 8 a.m. when a tractor trailer reportedly ran off an I-495 ramp and rolled down an embankment onto Governor Printz Boulevard.
The victim was briefly trapped, treated by New Castle County paramedics, and flown to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene due to a fuel spill resulting in an extended closure of the Governor Printz Boulevard.
Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.