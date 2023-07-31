There were no injuries, and no fire, but a big mess in the Brookmeade neighborhood late Monday morning, July 31, 2023.
Around 11:30 a.m. a dump truck, with the bed in the up position, snagged utility lines and broke off two power poles along Tanager Drive near Skylark Road.
One of the utility poles was in the backyard of a residence and power lines came down on the house but did not spark a fire.
Cranston Heights firefighters secured the scene until Delmarva Power crews arrived to repair the damage.
At least one hundred homes in the neighborhood lost power as a result.
A repaving project on Tanager Drive was underway at the time.