On Sunday, Elsmere's Ray Firmani will celebrate a rare milestone for many: he'll turn 100 years old. In those 100 years, he's accumulated quite a few stories, more than most, one could argue.
A Delaware resident for 95 years, Firmani has lived life to its fullest. He's served his country as a B-17 co-pilot in the 486th Heavy Bombardment Group as part of the 8th Air Force, reaching the rank of First Lieutenant, flying 25 missions over Germany, and earning both a Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary heroism and induction into the Delaware Aviation Hall of Fame. He came home and raised a family. He's a published author.
But the secret to his longevity?
"Well, first of all, I like to tell you how, how surprised I am. Because all my friends are gone. But I made new friends. And that's the secret: make new friends. And it's been a ball," Firmani said. "[I'm] certainly proud. I never thought I'd get this kind of recognition; I didn't look for it, but it came. And I think we have a tendency to either overestimate ourselves or underestimate ourselves."
To kick off the birthday festivities, Delaware's U.S. Sen. Tom Carper--the last remaining Vietnam veteran serving in the Senate--and the now-retired four-star Gen. Frank Vavala--the longest serving adjutant general in Delaware National Guard history--stopped by Friday, September 15, 2021.
Delivering a letter of celebration signed by himself, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Carper said Firmani is exactly the type of man to whom he looks up.
"People of all generations...We all need heroes, female and male, to be inspired by," Carper said. "we've gone, as a country, through terrible things. Civil wars, two World Wars, the Great Depression, we're going through a tough time right now. But to see this man standing tall, two days before his [100th birthday], and to see the medals that he's won, family that he and his wife have raised, it's just an inspiration. We need to be inspired today. And he's a great inspiration for me and I know for a lot of others."
Unbeknownst to Vavala, who grew up down the street in the Elsmere neighborhood where Firmani ultimately settled for 70 years, his neighbor was recognized as a World War II hero. Firmani was flying 25,000 feet over Homberg, Germany, during the Battle of the Bulge the day his first son was born, 4,600 miles away in Omaha, Nebraska.
It took a while before the pair connected at that level over a passion to serve.
"This means so much to be able to celebrate [Firmani's] 100th birthday, because I grew up around the corner from him. I played with his kids. And [Firmani], like my father and others that were veterans of World War II, never spoke about their military service. So it wasn't until years later, when we dedicated a park here in the town of Elsmere, that I found out about Ray's story. Since then, we've been so close," Vavala said. "My wife and I stop over and visit. He loves to show us his memorabilia, but he's so sharp. He can recall so many things of his time as a member of the eighth Air Force...It's incredible. This guy is truly a Delaware treasure."
There was no reason for the silence on his service, Firmani said. He just had so much going on in his life he never thought to bother people with the stories. As his kids grew older, and he found he had more time on his hands, reflecting on his life inspired him to share his time serving in the hopes his tales might help others.
"When the war was over, my main thing was to raise my family. It gets busy, you know what I mean? As I got more free time, I realized that there was more to it than just 'living.' You have to tell your story, regardless who you are, even just to your children, Because every parent makes sacrifices for them," he said. "When this book was written, my son came to me and said, "Dad, you never told us about these things." I said, 'Son, I was too busy making a living, and that was my main concern.' You know, I educated them, put them through college, both of them. Parents have a lot to do besides just cooking for you."
Providing gifts during his own birthday celebration, Firmani provided Carper an autographed copy of his book, Against All Odds: The Ray Firmani Story--which, by the way, has 23 reviews on Amazon, all of which are 5 stars, as Firmani pointed out.
These days, after the publication of his book, Firmani likes to use the computer, and social media in particular, to connect with people around the world and keep in touch with the new friends he's made through promotion of the book.
"It's been a real delight. I've met so many wonderful people at the signings, and you'd be surprised how it keeps piling on. I get [friends and messages] on Facebook. I'm on Facebook and so forth, on computers. A 100-year-old guy on a computer. I said, 'Well, I could fly a B-17. I can certainly figure out a computer," Firmani said. "People don't realize the sacrifices that come [with being a veteran], and I think by relating my story, it gives them an idea what it's all about, and maybe it could be for the better. Maybe we could find a better way, instead of to keep knocking our heads together. There's got to be a better way. I'm sure of it."
With Carper and Vavala by his side to ring in 100 years on Earth, Firmani reiterated his main point--a point that hangs emblazoned on the wall of his self-built office which features photos, medals, and memorabilia from his own journey--he would like to impress upon anyone making their way through life.
"Good friends. That's the secret to longevity," he said. "Honest-to-goodness, it's friends. Without friends, it's a dull life...This has been a wonderful life."