The White House has issued guidelines for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Titled “The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 days to slow the spread," many of the guidelines are broad and have been what the administration and health officials have been saying from the start of the outbreak.
Included in the guidelines:
- People should avoid gathering in groups of more than 10
- People should stay away from bars restaurants and food courts, and to not travel if possible.
Trump was also asked when restrictions could begin to ease, saying it could be "July, August before Coronavirus washes through our country."
Ten people would be a reduction from the CDC's recommendation from Sunday night that the grouping number should be 50, the standard Delaware Gov. John Carney cited during an update to his State of Emergency issued Monday afternoon.
Top US doctor: This "isn't an overreaction"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said the new coronavirus guidelines from the White House may look like an overreaction — but insisted they're necessary.
"It will always seem that the best way to address it would be to be doing something that looks like it might be an overreaction. It isn't an overreaction. It's a reaction we feel is commensurate which is actually going on in reality," he said at a White House news conference.
The guidelines also say states that have seen community spread should close bars, restaurants and other public places, though again, that is not a mandate. Several cities including Philadelphia and San Francisco, and entire states including Delaware have already issued the order for bars and restaurants to close as soon as this evening.