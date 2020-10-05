President Trump has left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after spending three nights in the hospital being treated for coronavirus.
Trump downplayed his experience in a tweet announcing his departure.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," Trump wrote, even as his doctors warned he wasn't yet "out of the woods." The building he's returning to has become a center for viral contagion — in part because of disregard for mitigation measures.
Trump emerged from the front doors of the hospital at 6:38 p.m. ET with a fist pump.
He made his way down several steps on his own accord dressed in a suit and wearing a mask. Trump waved to the press and said "thank you very much" and gave a thumbs up before getting into the motorcade. He now has a short drive to Marine One.
He ignored shouted questions from reporters.
resident Trump tweeted that he'll be "back on the Campaign Trail soon" ahead of his departure from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center tonight.
Read his tweet:
Trump tweets about campaign trail ahead of departure
President Trump tweeted that he'll be "back on the Campaign Trail soon" ahead of his departure from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center tonight.
Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Trump spent three nights in the hospital being treated for coronavirus.
Previously, Trump's doctors have said his condition required intravenous medication and, on at least two occasions, supplemental oxygen.
Earlier today, Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley insisted Trump was well enough to return home.
"He's met or exceeded all hospital discharge criteria," he told reporters outside Walter Reed. "We plan to get him home."