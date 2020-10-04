President Donald Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a memo shared by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House physician Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley wrote Trump has "made substantial progress."
Read the memo here:
"I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump.
President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day. He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty. Well not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic. The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of Presidential duties."
New photos released by the White House on Saturday appear to show President Donald Trump working from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he has been since Friday.
In one of the photos, Trump is sitting at the same desk from which he delivered a video message earlier in the day, in which he said that he feels "much better now."
White House chief of staff says Trump's blood oxygen level "dropped rapidly" Friday morning
In an interview with Fox News, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offered an upbeat assessment of Donald Trump's current status but revealed the President's oxygen level had “dropped rapidly” Friday morning.
Meadows said Trump has no fever right now and his oxygen levels are good, but on Friday morning, Trump did have a fever and his oxygen level had “dropped rapidly.”
He said the President has made “unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning” when both he and Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, were “very concerned.”
Meadows claimed doctors made the recommendation that Trump should go to hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” adding “there was never a consideration and never even a risk with the transition of power.”
He also said the video message the President tweeted Saturday night was filmed “a few hours ago,” and that he was "optimistic based on the current results."