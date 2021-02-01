With Frontier Airlines non-stop flights to Orlando set to resume, the Transportation Security Administration has federalized the New Castle Airport.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be launching the only commercial air service from Wilmington-New Castle Airport," said Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines. "We look forward to providing an affordable and convenient air travel option for residents in the greater Delaware area."
Flights from ILG to Orlando will begin three times a week on February 11, 2021.
The resumptions come as the Delaware River and Bay Authority recently completed $2 million in renovations to the airport, including the checkpoint and baggage screening areas, as well as the secure area of the terminal. Additionally, updates to the traveler experience included a new, modern check-in and ticketing counter, streamlined passenger screening, and gate-area seating and infrastructure upgrades to communicate flight information.
"The TSA officers who will be conducting security screening operations at [ILG] Airport are well-trained and experienced in all of our screening protocols," said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Philadelphia International and Wilmington-New Castle Airports. "We look forward to working with the Delaware River & Bay Authority and their law enforcement agency, Frontier Airlines and all of our security stakeholder partners at the airport as commercial flights start up."
TSA agents will be on-hand roughly two hours prior to flights for speedier passenger screenings. Masks will be required for the duration of all Frontier flights.
"One of the DRBA’s goals for Wilmington-New Castle Airport has always been to establish quality, sustainable air service for our community and Frontier’s return is both a commitment to Delaware and a testament to the market sustainability of passenger demand at this airport," said Stephen D. Williams, DRBA Deputy Executive Director and Airports Director. "With the support of our colleagues at TSA, the State of Delaware will no longer be the only state in the union without regularly scheduled commercial service."
The first flight will be inbound flight 1254--a 180-seat Airbus A320--on Thursday, February 11, 2021, expected to arrive 12:38 p.m.