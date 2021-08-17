Over five inches of rain on Tuesday helped cause flooding in Glasgow, but forecasters are now closely tracking the approach of former Tropical Storm Fred.
Fred, which made landfalls in Hispaniola and the panhandle of Florida in recent days, was located near Ashville, North Carolina as of the final advisory from the National Hurricane Center issued at 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Ahead of the storm was a surge of tropical air, which led to impressive rain totals in the greater Newark area.
Glasgow reported 5.03 inches of rain according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System, with a stretch of eastbound Route 40 finding itself underwater near Fox Run for about 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon.
3.13 inches was reported at the University of Delaware Ag Farm, with 2.94 inches at the White Clay Creek. The Fair Hill (Maryland) Natural Resource Area checked in at 2.29 inches.
Flood watches related to the remnants of Fred were posted to the west of Delaware, but NBC10 meteorologist Brittney Shipp said that some severe storms could still cross over into Delaware.
"We could see some strong storms, gusts of up to 60 mph, tropical downpours that could lead to flash flooding, and even the possibility for potentially an isolated tornado."
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center placed most of the Delaware Valley, with the exception of the Delaware and Jersey coastline into a 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a point.
Tornados connected to tropical systems typically form on the north and east side, and with Fred's track going up the spine of the Appalachian Mountains, Delaware would at least be in that position.
After Fred passes Wednesday night, a weak cold front is expected to continue to bring rain chances to Delaware on Thursday and Friday, with more chances for heavy downpours.
The National weather Service at least keeps a chance of rain in the forecast until next Tuesday, although mostly sunny skies are expected for the weekend with highs near 85.