Twin sisters have been charged with felony assault and other charges after the unauthorized use of the pool at the Hampton Inn on Old Churchmans Road in Stanton on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Delaware State Police said Dasani and Damani Pigford-White were two of four people using the hotel pool while not being guests, and were asked to leave by the hotel manager at around 5:35 p.m.
Police said one of the sisters hit the manager with a rock in the back of the head, causing a laceration, the four suspects the left the area, and were later found at the nearby Days Inn.
The sisters then allegedly assaulted the other two pool users for allowing the police inside, before attempting to fight the officers.
The Pigford-Whites were eventually arrested, and charged with the following:
- Assault Second Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Disorderly Conduct (2 Counts)
- Criminal Mischief
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer (3 Counts)
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree
- Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
Both were released on $8,152 unsecured bond.
The Hampton Inn manager was taken to the hospital for his injuries, and was released.