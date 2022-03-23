A man and a woman were airlifted from the scene of a head on crash near Townsend on Tuesday, March 23, 2022.
Rescue crews responded to Pine Tree Road west of Route 1 around 4:15 p.m. and found one of two vehicles on its side up against a tree.
New Castle County paramedics say it took firefighters about thirty minutes to extricate a 78-year old man and woman from the wreckage.
They were place aboard separate Delaware State Police helicopters and flown to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
The second driver, a 52-year old man, was taken to Christiana Hospital by ambulance in stable condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.