Pine Tree Road Crash
New Castle County EMS

A man and a woman were airlifted from the scene of a head on crash near Townsend on Tuesday, March 23, 2022.

Rescue crews responded to Pine Tree Road west of Route 1 around 4:15 p.m. and found one of two vehicles on its side up against a tree.

New Castle County paramedics say it took firefighters about thirty minutes to extricate a 78-year old man and woman from the wreckage.

They were place aboard separate Delaware State Police helicopters and flown to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

The second driver, a 52-year old man, was taken to Christiana Hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

