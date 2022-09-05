Eight people are in emergency shelter after a 2-alarm fire damaged three Pike Creek townhouses early Monday morning.
Aetna Hose, Hook and ladder crews along with personnel from several other area fire departments were dispatched to the 100 block of Chadd Road in the Drummond Hill Townhouses around 3:40.
Flames were shooting through the roof of the affected townhouse, and were spreading to the adjoining one when crews arrived.
All 8 occupants--4 adults and 4 children--were able to get out safely.
By the time the fire was put out, around 4:30, a third townhouse had sustained exterior damage.
The state Fire Marshal's office says damage is estimated at 300 thousand dollars, and investigators are working to determine the fire's cause.