Furies Street fire
Clayton Fire Company

Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a two alarm fire Monday morning, June 5, 2023, in Smyrna.

Citizens Hose Fire Company was alerted to the alarm around 3:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Furies Street.

Arriving units found one structure fully engulfed with flames spreading to two adjacent homes, prompting a second alarm. Everyone got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

Most crews cleared the scene by 6 a.m.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office later estimated damage at more than $1,000,000. Four other homes were damaged on the outside. The fire began on the back porch of one home. 

The American Red Cross of Delmarva was assisting the affected family members.

