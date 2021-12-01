A man and a young man were arrested on firearms charges after Dover Police said shots were fired Wednesday afternoon.
Dover Police said they received a report at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, that shots were fired in the 800 block of West North Street near Simon Circle.
Police said surveillance footage revealed a house the suspects had fled towards.
After receiving a search warrant, police said they called the suspects outside and they were taken into custody. Two handguns were found inside the house.
19-year-old Kaharri Jackson was charged with:
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (3x)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
A 15-year-old male was charged with:
- Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (juvenile)
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
Bond information was not provided by Dover Police.