Two suspects are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in Wilmington last Wednesday.
19-year-old Ah'Kee Flonnory and 18-year-old Armani Rogers were arrested for their alleged roles in the murder of Za'Quan Blackwell of Chester, city police said.
Flonnory was booked into the Howard Young Prison on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession by a person prohibited and child endangerment.
Rogers is being held at the Baylor Women's Prison on 2nd-degree assault and child endangerment counts.