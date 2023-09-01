Wilmington Police this week arrested two men in connection with a shooting on August 18, 2023, on the city's East Side.
A 52-year old man was found shot in the 600 block of Taylor Street around 8:15 a.m., and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives identified 23-year old Ki'ree Reams and 30-year old Kendall Briscoe as suspects.
Reams was picked up on Wednesday, August 30th, and Briscoe was arrested on Thursday, August 31st.
Reams was charged with assault and is being held on 126-thousand dollars bail.
Briscoe faces lesser charges and was released on 6-thousand dollars bond.