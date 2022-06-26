Wilmington Police are charging two teenagers in connection with a triple shooting Friday afternoon in the city's North Brandywine Village neighborhood.
18-year-old Nasir Carter and a 17-year-old boy are accused in the shooting at 24th and Tatnall Streets which wounded two 18-year-olds and a 12-year-old boy.
The victims remain hospitalized.
The suspects are charged with first-degree assault and weapons violation.
Carter was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $46,000 cash-only bail.
The juvenile was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center on $203,000 cash-only bail.