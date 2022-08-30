Antonio Carter and Bryant Hawkes

Wilmington police arrested two men following a near month-long drug investigation.

44-year old Antonio Carter and 27-year old Bryant Hawkes were taken into custody on August 24, 2022, as police carried out a search warrant in the 800 block of West 5th Street.

Police said they recovered 2,424 bags of heroin and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Hawkes is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $60,000 cash only bail on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm while also in Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Carter is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $21,001 secured bail on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver in Tier 3 Quantity
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Marijuana

