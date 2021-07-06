Two serious accidents in New Castle County in a span of less than 24 hours injured four people, three critically.
The first wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, on Salem Church Road at Bradley Drive, just north of Route 40.
A head-on crash left two people trapped in the wreckage.
Christiana firefighters arrived at the scene and requested a second heavy rescue unit from Minquas Fire Company to assist in the extrication.
New Castle County paramedics said it took crews fifteen minutes to remove a 25-year old man, and 30 minutes to rescue a 30-year old woman, from the mangled vehicles.
Both victims were treated for multiple injuries and taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
Another 30-year old man was listed in serious condition.
Medics then responded to Route 1 southbound at Drawyer Creek north of Odessa around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, for the report of a motorcyclist down.
A 57-year old man suffered head, and possible internal injuries, and was flown from the scene by a Delaware State Police helicopter in critical condition.
Delaware State troopers are investigating both crashes.