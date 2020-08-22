Two men have been caught, and a third is being sought, in connection with a string of break-ins and robberies of houses and cars in Magnolia.
Syeed Haines of Wyoming and Tygee Dennis and Dominic Hurley of Dover committed the crimes last week, and stole a shotgun, a rifle and a wallet from the houses, along with the items they allegedly took from the cars, Delaware State Police said.
Investigators say the thefts from the cars are related to the home break-ins.
Haines is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution and Dennis is out on bail, but Hurley, who police say has an outstanding warrant, is still at large.
Anyone who knows Hurley's whereabouts can call Detective Diaz of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit, at 302.698.8426.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com