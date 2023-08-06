Two men are under arrest after they were allegedly found in possession of a gun reported stolen in Tennessee.
24-year old Damean Dunham of Wilmington, and 23-year old Vincent Williams-Kimble of Philadelphia, were in a car that was pulled over for a traffic violation on Saturday afternoon, August 5, 2023, on Churchmans Road near Geoffrey Drive.
Delaware State Police say they found bags belonging to both men in the car with pot and a gun in each.
One of the guns was reported stolen out of Nashville; and the amount of pot was larger than Delaware's new personal use quantity.
Dunham was released after posting a $7,950 secured bond while Williams-Kimble posted $8,100 secured bond.