Two Christina School District middle schools were forced back into remote-only learning this week after suffering operational issues due to COVID-19 quarantines.
District Spokeswoman Alva Mobley told WDEL that Bayard Middle School was forced into remote-learning only on Monday and Tuesday because staff members were required to quarantine. The school is back in hybrid learning.
Gauger-Cobbs began the first of three-straight school days in remote learning on Thursday, January 28, 2021, although the district would not say whether they were staff members or students required to quarantine.
The hybrid learning option is expected to be reestablished on Tuesday, February 2.
Mobley said at the Christina School District "we continue to emphasize student and staff safety as our first priority."
As of January 22, Christina had reported 55 staff members and 32 students district-wide tested positive for COVID-19 after being in school in the hybrid model. Christina returned to hybrid learning on January 11 after spending the weeks before and after Christmas in remote learning.
DPH does not break down data by schools.