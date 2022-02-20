A pair of crashes roughly three hours apart Saturday night hospitalized two people and forced the closure of part of Christina Parkway in Newark for several hours.
A car hit a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. on February 19, 2022, at Christina Parkway and Science Boulevard, Newark police said.
The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, didn't cross at a crosswalk, and wasn't carrying a light, police said.
Around 11:30 p.m. on eastbound Christina Parkway near Elkton Road, a car ran off the road, hit several trees, went down an embankment and rolled over before snapping a utility pole.
The driver was trapped inside until rescuers from Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder company could get them out.
The two crashes combined to close Christina Parkway between South College Avenue and Elkton Road for more than six hours.