Newark police are investigating 2 Sunday morning crashes four hours apart that injured 3 people, one critically.
The first crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of South College Avenue, when a pedestrian was hit by a car.
New Castle County Paramedics found the roughly 60-year-old victim with head and limb injuries, and possible internal injuries.
He's in critical condition at Christiana Hospital.
Four hours later, a 59-year-old man was seriously hurt when his car collided with a pickup truck at Elkton and Casho Mill Roads, trapping him in the car until rescuers could pull him out.
He's listed in serious, but stable condition at Christiana, and a second patient is in stable condition.