The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash Monday afternoon, April 3, 2023, on Philadelphia Pike in the Edgemoor area that killed two people.
The collision occurred around 4:45 p.m. in front of a car wash just north of the Shipley Road intersection.
Troopers say a car northbound on Philly Pike was turning left into the car wash when it was broadsided by a southbound pick up truck that was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed.
The impact sent the car into the car wash parking lot where it struck a parked vehicle.
The driver of the car, a 42-year old man from Chester, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, a 34-year old Wilmington woman, died at the hospital.
Two people in the pick up truck, including the 29-year old driver from Philadelphia, both suffered minor injuries.
Investigators said no one involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.