Two people are dead after a crash Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in the southbound lanes of the Roth Bridge.
According to Delaware State Police, shortly before 10:30 p.m. a tractor trailer was moving slowly on the upslope of the bridge with its hazard lights on.
A car in the right lane of southbound Route 1 attempted to get around the truck and into the left lane, but during the double lane change, hit the rear of the rig.
The car was able to get out of the travel lanes, but the truck became disabled in the center lane.
Moments later an SUV smashed into the back of the tractor trailer, and caught fire, trapping the two victims inside.
The southbound lanes of the bridge were closed for five hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.