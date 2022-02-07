Two people are dead, including a 9-year old girl, following a fast moving fire in Little Creek on Sunday afternoon, February 6, 2022.
The fire was reported just after noon on Main Street, just a few doors down from Little Creek Fire Company.
Despite an almost immediate response from firefighters, flames were already shooting out from the first floor.
According to Little Creek Fire Chief Michael Scott Bundek, an occupant of the house who jumped from the second floor advised a child was still trapped inside.
Firefighters were able to get several victims out of the home but the child, a 9-year old girl, and a 42-year old woman, were pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said three other people were listed in critical condition, with two of them expected to be transferred to the burn unit at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.