Delaware State Police are investigating a pair of fatal crashes on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
The first crash occurred around 1:30 in the afternoon on Vaughn Road in Georgetown.
Troopers said a car driven by a 42-year old Georgetown woman failed to make a sharp curve in the road and ended up hitting a tree.
A 31-year old Millsboro man, who was a front seat passenger, died at the hospital.
The driver, and a 53-year old Georgetown man who was a rear seat passenger, both suffered serious injuries.
A crash on Route 13 around 5:45 p.m. killed an 82-year old Smyrna man.
Investigators say a car driven by an 82-year old Smyrna woman was attempting to turn onto Spring Meadow Drive and pulled in front of an SUV that was traveling northbound on Route 13.
The SUV, driven by a 70-year old woman from Clayton, broadsided the car, trapping the victim in the wreckage.
Both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.