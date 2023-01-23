Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart.
The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
Troopers said a bicyclist entered a travel lane on Route 1 and was hit by a car.
The victim, a 54-year old Rehoboth Beach man, died at the hospital.
The car that hit him did not stop but was tracked down later on Martin Street.
The driver, a 40-year old Rehoboth Beach man, faces possible charges pending the outcome of the police investigation.
Then around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, troopers responded to a single car crash on northbound Route 13 at Smyrna Leipsic Road.
According to investigators, a car was traveling at a high rate of speed but began to swerve off the roadway. The car crisscrossed the northbound lanes several times, taking out a mailbox and a median sign.
The car kept going, ran off the road surface again and hit a brick pillar and a concrete post, and then began spinning before finally hitting a large tree.
The vehicle caught fire. The driver was trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene.
Their identity will be determined by the state Medical Examiner's Office.