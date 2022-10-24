Two people are dead in separate Kent County accidents involving bicycles.
The first incident happened on Thursday afternoon, October 20, 2022, in the area of Route 13 and Bay Road in Dover.
Police said 65-year old Evalene Pyle of Dover was riding a bike when she collided with a pick up truck.
She was flown to Christiana Hospital where she died on Friday.
On Saturday evening, a 36-year old man riding a bicycle on Route 1 (Bay Road) south of Tub Mill Pond Road, was hit by a car.
Delaware State troopers said the victim was flown to Christiana Hospital and died on Sunday.
Both accidents remain under investigation. The drivers of the vehicles involved both remained at the respective scenes.