A motorcyclist and his passenger are dead following a crash Sunday evening, October 2, 2022, on Route 13 at the Smyrna Rest Area.
Delaware State Police said the motorcyclist, identified as 53-year old Charles Green of Wilmington, lost control of the bike for an unknown reason and it began to slide on its side.
At this point, troopers said the motorcycle was hit by a second vehicle, which did not stop.
Green, and his passenger, 53-year old Michele Baxendale of Wilmington, were both seriously hurt. They died at the hospital.
Investigators currently have no information on the second vehicle involved.
Around noon on Saturday, October 1st, a 40-year old woman from Villanova, Pennsylvania was hit by a car on Foulk Road north of Naamans Road.
Troopers say the victim was not in a crosswalk while trying to cross the northbound lanes.
She died at the hospital.
The driver of the car, a 51-year old Wilmington woman, remained at the scene.