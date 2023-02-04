A 57-year-old Newark resident was killed in a car-versus-SUV crash outside the Polly Drummond Shopping Center Friday, February 3, 2023.
The SUV pulled into the path of a car traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road at the Chadd Road intersection at about 6:45 p.m, Delaware State Police said.
The car hit the SUV's passenger side, and as a result of the collision, the SUV's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car is hospitalized with unspecified injuries.
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit had not yet completed investigating that crash when a second fatal accident occurred in Newport.
Just before 9 p.m. an SUV crossed the double line on Route 4 at Gregg Avenue and hit a car head-on.
The driver of the car was a 29-year old Wilmington woman who was eight months pregnant. The baby was delivered at the hospital and both the mother and child are in critical condition.
There were two children also in the car, a 6-year old girl and a 4-year old boy. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital; the boy was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The 19-year old woman driving the SUV did not suffer serious injuries. Investigators say however impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash and charges are pending.