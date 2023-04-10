The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a pair of fatal crashes this weekend in Sussex County.
The first crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the intersection of Atlanta and Federalsburg roads west of Bridgeville.
Troopers said a flat bed tractor trailer being driven by a 26-year old man from Richmond, Virginia, was on Atlanta Road and failed to stop at a stop sign.
A minivan traveling on Federalsburg Road, hit the side of the flat bed trailer, went partially underneath it, and was dragged a short distance.
The minivan driver, 59-year old Joe White of Conowingo, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 67-year old woman from Federalsburg, Maryland, who was a front seat passenger in the minivan, suffered critical injuries.
On Saturday night, April 8th just before 9:30 p.m., the Collision Reconstruction Unit was called out again to the area of Routes 5 and 9 in Harbeson.
Police said an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed, ran off Lewes-Georgetown Highway, hit a utility pole, and caught fire.
47-year old Robert Coulbourne, Junior, of Milton was pronounced dead at the scene.