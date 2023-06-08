Nearly three years in the making, two bills related to law enforcement accountability have overcome their first hurdle in the General Assembly, although some at Wednesday's hearing sought to have the measures tabled.
One bill, House Bill 205, would make numerous changes to the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights (LEOBOR). It would get a new name, Police Officer's Due Process, Accountability and Transparency. There would be a definition of a formal investigation and informal inquiry.
"Because of Delaware's law, communities cannot trust that the police will be held accountable for their misbehavior, or that results of investigations into the police will be available to the public," one Wilmington resident testified Wednesday.
House Bill 206 would revamp the Council on Police Training, giving it a new name, defining its membership and scope, and clarifying that decisions of disciplinary panels are public documents.
Some who spoke at the hearing said the measures developed by the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus during the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers did not go far enough and wanted them to be tabled.
"I never looked at this issue as a fight but instead welcomed the opportunity to enhance our profession, increase transparency and build trust with the communities that we faithfully serve," Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police President Patrick Ogden said.