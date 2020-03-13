Two fires that took place Thursday night or Friday morning were both ruled accidental, caused by electrical malfunctions, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said.
According to the fire marshal, the first fire occurred around 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, around 10 p.m. in Gwinhurst's 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
A fire in the attic was caused by an electrical malfunction, officials said, resulting in $5,000 in property damage and the displacement of two residents.
A fire in the 300 block of Lake Drive around 8 a.m. on March 13 was caused by an electrical malfunction started by a faulty cellphone charger in a first-floor bedroom. Property damage was estimated at $25,000.