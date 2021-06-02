Two of the states leading organizations in the care of homeless animals have announced they are merging.
The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) and the Delaware SPCA made the announcement on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Integration of the two operations is expected to be completed in the fall of this year.
Following the merger, DHA’s Executive Director, Patrick Carroll, will serve as Chief Executive Officer.
Delaware SPCA’s Executive Director, Anne Cavanaugh, will serve as Chief Operating Officer.
“I am incredibly honored to lead this combined organization, which, collectively, has served people and animals in Delaware for more than 200 years," said Patrick Carroll in a prepared release. "We will bring together our strengths and resources and continue to do great things throughout the state and region."
“We couldn’t be more excited to combine our experience and resources with the DHA team to continue our lifesaving work,” said Anne Cavanaugh. "By coming together as equal partners offering complementary services, we expect to multiply our collective impact, ultimately helping more animals and people in Delaware."
Operations will continue at each organization’s current locations in Wilmington, Stanton/Newark, and Rehoboth Beach.