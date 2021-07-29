The first of two Delawareans competing at the Olympics in Track and Field will hit the track Friday morning (U.S. time).
Charter School of Wilmington alum Kieran Tuntivate will represent Thailand in the 10,000 meters final that begins at 7:30am ET Friday morning. The race will be shown on streaming service Peacock or the NBC Olympics website.
The 2019 Ivy League 3,000 and 5,000-meter champion set the Delaware-soil outdoor record in the mile last summer, finishing in 4:02. He was raised in Thailand from ages four to eight, and with his father having Thai citizenship, he was eligible for the Thailand national team.
Middletown alum Marquis Dendy begins his long jump competition with the semifinals on Saturday morning. That begins at 6:10 a.m. and is expected to be shown on USA Network.
Dendy, the 2016 World Champion in the event, saved his season-best for the perfect time, soaring 27'6", good enough for second place, and a guaranteed spot in next month's Tokyo Olympics.
The long jump finals are Sunday night (Monday in Tokyo) on USA Network.