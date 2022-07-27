A pair of Delawareans have been named to the 38-player roster of the United States Women's National Field Hockey Team.
Cape Henlopen-alum and 2021 NCAA National Champion Alia Marshall will join 17-year-old Delmar senior Josie Hollamon on the team, after both impressed as the Senior Nexus Championship last week in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Marshall has already made 12 National Team appearances, all this year. She was previously a member of the 2021 Junior Pan American team that one bronze in Chile.
The Rehoboth Beach resident also had one of the goals in Northwestern's 2-0 win over Liberty in the 2021 NCAA Championship Game. Marshall was the 2018 Delaware Field Hockey Player of the Year.
Holloman is 4-for-4 at winning state championships at Delmar, where she plays for her mother Jodi.
She was promoted from the 2022 U.S. Rise Women's National Team, which included fellow Delawareans Maci Bradford, Lauren Kenah, Dru Muffet, Emily Stafford, and Rachael Whitehead.
Holloman and Marshall will report to a week-long training camp starting on Sunday.
The National Team is expected to participate in the FIH Hockey Pro League starting in February 2023.