Two apartment complexes and their management companies will pay a combined $50,000 following the resolution of separate fair housing complaints.
According to the Delaware Attorney General's Office, Chateau Orleans Apartments in the Penny Hill area failed to repair an elevator for several weeks. It was the only way a disabled tenant could get to his unit, and the DOJ said he was forced to move.
The tenant will receive a $30,000 payment. The complex and managers also must "complete fair housing training and revise its fair housing accommodations and modification policies."
Also, an investigation by the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust determined that The Vinings at Christiana and its managers mistakenly denied housing to an applicant who held a State Rental Assistance Program Voucher, on the grounds of insufficient income. She and her three children were essentially left homeless.
The settlement resulted in a $20,000 payment. The defendant must also "complete fair housing training and update its public-facing advertising material and fair housing policies."
“Housing and reasonable accommodation are basic human rights,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “— and that should be especially true in a place that prides itself on being a state of neighbors. There is no room for discrimination and dereliction of duty in this arena—especially when it leaves people or families homeless. DCRPT and the Division of Human and Civil Rights did fantastic work on these cases, and they have my heartfelt thanks for helping to make this right.”