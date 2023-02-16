The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a pair of fatal accidents on Wednesday night, February 15, 2023, in the New Castle area.
The first crash occurred on southbound Route 13 at Second Avenue in Midvale, south of Hares Corner just before 9:45 p.m.
Troopers said a motorcycle being ridden by a 31-year old Wilmington man, ran a northbound left turn lane red light directly into the path of an oncoming car.
The victim was thrown from the motorcycle and died at Christiana Hospital.
The driver of the car left the scene on foot and has not yet been identified.
Investigators were at that scene when a 40-year old New Castle man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Route 9 near Memorial Drive around 11:45 p.m.
Police said the victim was walking on the northbound shoulder of the road and then stepped into a lane of traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle stopped after the collision.
Troopers believe the pedestrian was impaired at the time of the accident.