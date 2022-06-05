A pair of fires in Wilmington overnight kept crews busy dousing the flames and assisting the victims.
City firefighters were called to 2927 North Madison Street shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning and found a single-family home fully involved.
Family members who'd gotten out of the house before firefighters arrived said other family members might still be inside, and a search revealed those family members had also gotten out--the adults were evaluated at Saint Francis Hospital, and 2 children were evaluated at A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital.
Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, crews were dispatched to 907 Vandever Avenue for a fire in a three-story house divided into apartments.
In their effort to put the fire out, crews had to remove the building's roof directly above where the blaze broke out--all the residents got out safely.
Wilmington's Fire Marshal's office is investigating the causes of both fires.